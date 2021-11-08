Left Menu

Britain's COVID-19 cases down 16.6% over past week

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:22 IST
Britain's COVID-19 cases down 16.6% over past week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has reported 32,322 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning cases reported between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 were down by 16.6% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 57 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning the seven-day total was up by 8.2% from the previous week.

Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021