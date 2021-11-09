Left Menu

France hits one-month high for patients hospitalised for COVID-19

That brings the seven day moving average of new cases - which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities - rose to 7,277, a level unseen since Sept. The seven-day moving average of new fatalities is at 41, a high since Oct 6 versus 25 at the start of the month.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 00:07 IST
France hits one-month high for patients hospitalised for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French health authorities said on Monday the number of people hospitalised because of COVID-19 went up by 156 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since Aug. 23, to reach a one-month peak of 6,865.

The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) for the disease increased by 40 to 1,141, a ninth rise in 10 days. President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the nation on Tuesday about the resurgence of COVID-19 infections as well as his economic reform programme.

An additional 2,197 new infections were reported over 24 hours, bringing the total to 7.22 million since the start of the outbreak. That brings the seven day moving average of new cases - which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities - rose to 7,277, a level unseen since Sept. 18, from a three-month low of 4,172 on Oct. 10.

It had set a 2021 record of 42,225 in mid-April before falling to a 2021 low of 1,816 at the end of June. France also registered 57 new deaths from the epidemic, taking the COVID death toll to close to 117,950. The seven-day moving average of new fatalities is at 41, a high since Oct 6 versus 25 at the start of the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021