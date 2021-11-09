Left Menu

Brazil has 126 COVID deaths in 24 hours, daily toll continues to fall -ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-11-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 03:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil has had 5,638 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 126 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 21,886,077 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 609,573, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to 269, compared to the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

