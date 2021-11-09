Left Menu

U.S. administers 432 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses, 70% adults fully vaccinated- CDC

The agency said 223,944,369 people had received at least one dose, while 194,001,108 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on Monday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 24.8 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 03:31 IST
U.S. administers 432 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses, 70% adults fully vaccinated- CDC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has administered 432,111,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, with over 70% of adults fully vaccinated, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The agency said the country has distributed 534,086,695 doses.

The figures were up from the 430,927,624 vaccine doses, the CDC said it had administered by Nov. 7 out of 534,081,335 doses delivered. The agency said 223,944,369 people had received at least one dose, while 194,001,108 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 24.8 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021