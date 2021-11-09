Left Menu

China reports 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 8 vs 89 day earlier

China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 8 compared with 89 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. The city of 20 million people on Monday required visitors at a mega entertainment centre to undergo COVID tests, days after more than 30,000 visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were tested. China reported 74 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 46 a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-11-2021 06:43 IST
China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 8 compared with 89 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. Of the new infections, 43 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 65 a day earlier.

Among the local infections, the city of Chengdu in the southwestern province of Sichuan reported seven new cases. The city of 20 million people on Monday required visitors at a mega entertainment centre to undergo COVID tests, days after more than 30,000 visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were tested.

China reported 74 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 46 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 8, mainland China had 97,885 confirmed coronavirus cases.

