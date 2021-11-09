Ukraine reports record 833 daily coronavirus-related deaths

Ukraine registered a record 833 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The previous high of 793 deaths was on Nov 6.

The ministry's data showed 18,988 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 3.11 million coronavirus cases and 73,390 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)