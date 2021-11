Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record high

Russia on Tuesday reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,211, just one day after a nationwide workplace shutdown aimed at curbing a surge in cases was lifted across most regions.

Officials also reported 39,160 new coronavirus cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, down from a peak of 41,335 on Saturday.

Also Read: Russia's COVID-19 cases hit record as some regions impose curbs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)