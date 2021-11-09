Left Menu

Ladakh reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 123 comprising 119 in Leh and 4 in Kargil district.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:17 IST
Ladakh reports 12 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has recorded 12 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 21,059 while the active cases has gone up to 122, officials said on Tuesday.

Ladakh has registered 209 COVID-related deaths -- 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Eleven patients were cured and discharged from hospital in Leh. The total number of cured patients stands at 20,727, they said.

Of the 12 fresh cases, all of these cases were reported in Leh, they said.

A total of 293 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said. There was no death reported due to COVID in Ladakh on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 123 comprising 119 in Leh and 4 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021