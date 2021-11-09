Left Menu

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate dips to lowest level since March 2020

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:43 IST
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate dips to lowest level since March 2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate has dropped below one percent for the first time since March 2000, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The country recorded 400 new cases in the last 24 hours, registering a positivity rate of 0.94 percent, the ministry said.

It is for the first time that the positivity rate has dropped below 1 percent since the government started tracking the spread of the disease in March 2020, it said.

Pakistan detected its first coronavirus case on Feb 26 last year and soon instituted a system to keep a track of the new cases along with other essential data.

The data maintained by the health ministry showed that so far 1,277,560 confirmed cases and 28,558 deaths, including 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours, have been reported in the country. While 1,226,157 people have fully recovered, 1,206 are in critical care at various hospitals.

Pakistan has fully vaccinated more than 45 million people and partly vaccinated more than 75.27 million people. The improvement in the pandemic situation coincided with the British government saying that it would recognize Sinovac and Sinopharm jab as an approved Covid-19 vaccine for inbound travel from November 22.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner unveiled the UK government's decision in a tweet, as a major relief to Pakistan which relied on the two Chinese vaccines to vaccinate its people against the disease.

The UK authorities have also added India-made Covaxin to its approved vaccine list, but it has not been used in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021