Maha: One dose of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for tourists visiting monuments in Aurangabad

People who have not taken a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed entry at historic sites and monuments in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

District collector Sunil Chavan has passed the orders, which came into effect on Tuesday, the official said.

The district administration has taken the step after the vaccination figures in the region were found to be low, he said. As per the order, at least one dose of vaccine is mandatory for people who wish to visit historic sites and monuments. The government as well as private offices connected to the tourism industry are instructed to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, it stated. Tourists visiting ticketed monuments, museums and places such as Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad, Ajanta, Ellora and Pitalkora caves should have taken at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine, the order said. The government health agencies have been directed to undertake vaccination drives and establish vaccination booths at places where that footfall of tourists is high, the official said. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has been directed to check if shopkeepers and staff at tourist locations have taken at least the first dose of vaccine, he said.

Apart from this, the collector has written to the treasury officer instructing him to stop salaries and other fund sanctions for the month of November of employees who have not taken a single dose of vaccine and presented a certificate for the same, the official added.

