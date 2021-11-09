COVID Vaccination: "Karnataka has achieved 89% coverage in first dose & 48% in second"

Karnataka has achieved a COVID-19 vaccination coverage of 89 per cent in the first dose and 48 per cent in the second, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he urged the people to take both shots and not let their guard down.

''People should not neglect to take a second dose within the prescribed time as both the doses are necessary to get maximum protection against the virus. We must not let our guard down until the pandemic is completely eradicated,'' he said.

Stating that the union government would soon start supplying vaccines for children, he said, ''We will provide vaccination to children based on priority as we have already identified kids with vulnerabilities, through the Arogya Nandana program.'' The state has already administered about 6.75 crore vaccine doses and the entire process has now been we streamlined, the minister added.

The Minister was speaking at the 125th anniversary celebration of Minto Eye Hospital here.

He said there is a need to create more awareness about Eye Donation and make it a people's movement.

