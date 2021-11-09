U.S. FDA lifts clinical hold on Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine trial
The FDA last year in September put the final-stage trial on hold as it sought more information from the company, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells. Following the decision, the U.S. government pulled funding for the late-stage study for Inovio's vaccine as other COVID-19 vaccines were already available in the country.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted a partial clinical hold on late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine within the country.
Inovio said it now has the authorization to proceed with the trial after 14 months, sending its shares up 4.6% before the bell. The FDA last year in September put the final-stage trial on hold as it sought more information from the company, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.
Following the decision, the U.S. government pulled funding for the late-stage study for Inovio's vaccine as other COVID-19 vaccines were already available in the country. Inovio then started late-stage trials outside the United States in partnership with China's Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals.
The company is currently conducting the Phase 3 portion of its mid-to-late-stage trial in several regions including Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Africa
- Latin America
- United
- Asia Pacific
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the U.S. Grand Prix
Verstappen wins F1 U.S. Grand prix, extends title chase lead
With corporate tax off table, U.S. Democrats turn to billionaires to fund spending bill
Entertainment News Roundup: Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged - affadavit; Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival grand prize and more
U.S. Special Envoy says U.S. deeply alarmed at reports of military takeover in Sudan