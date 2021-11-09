Left Menu

AstraZeneca to create separate division for vaccines, antibody therapies

AstraZeneca is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies to be led by senior executive Iskra Reić, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it builds focus on its COVID-19 shot and development of coronavirus treatments. Reuters reported in July the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:10 IST
AstraZeneca to create separate division for vaccines, antibody therapies
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

AstraZeneca is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies to be led by senior executive Iskra Reić, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it builds focus on its COVID-19 shot and development of coronavirus treatments.

Reuters reported in July the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021. The new unit will combine research and development, manufacturing, commercial and medical teams, a spokesperson said.

"The team will be dedicated to our COVID-19 vaccine, our long-acting antibody combination and our developmental vaccine addressing multiple variants of concern, as well as to our existing portfolio for respiratory viral disease," he said. The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021