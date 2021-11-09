UK reports 262 COVID-19 deaths, up from 57 a day earlier
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 262 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, up from 57 a day earlier, official data showed.
It also reported 33,117 new confirmed cases of the virus, up from 32,322 on Monday.
Also Read: Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement