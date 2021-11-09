Left Menu

Delhi reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

Delhi reported 33 new COVID-19 infections and 26 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:54 IST
Delhi reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 33 new COVID-19 infections and 26 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the Delhi health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 349 and the total count of cases has gone up to 14,40,176.

No deaths due to the disease were reported in the national capital for the 18th consecutive day. The COVID death toll stands at 25,091. The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.74 per cent while the positivity rate remains at 0.6 per cent.

The bulletin said 2,98,14,549 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far, including 37,836 RT-PCR tests and 13,294 rapid antigen tests done in the last 24 hours. With 83,967 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, a total of 2,08,21,523 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021