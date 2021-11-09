Left Menu

UK reports 262 COVID-19 deaths, seven-day total up 2.6%

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:56 IST
UK reports 262 COVID-19 deaths, seven-day total up 2.6%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 262 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, up from 57 a day earlier, while the total death toll for the past seven days was 1,160, up 2.6% on the previous seven days, official data showed.

A new 33,117 confirmed cases of the virus were also reported, up from 32,322 on Monday. The total for the past seven days was 239,034, down by 14.8% on the previous seven-day period.

