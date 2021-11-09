Italy reports 68 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 6,032 new cases

Left Menu

Italy reported 68 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 32 the day before, the health ministry said. With 4.82 million cases to date, Italy has registered 132,491 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,436 on Tuesday, up from 3,362 a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:02 IST
Italy reported 68 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 32 the day before, the health ministry said. It reported 6,032 new infections, up from 4,197 a day earlier. With 4.82 million cases to date, Italy has registered 132,491 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,436 on Tuesday, up from 3,362 a day earlier. There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 35 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 421 from a previous 415.

Some 645,689 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 249,115, the health ministry said.

