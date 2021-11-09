Goa records 25 coronavirus cases, no new death; active tally at 285

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 25 and reached 1,78,367 on Tuesday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,370, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,74,712 after 26 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 285 active cases.

''With 3,905 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,92,139,” he added.

