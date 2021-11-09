Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Zika virus tally in Kanpur reaches 105

The cumulative tally of the Zika Virus touched 105 on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, according to the district's Chief Health Official.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Zika virus tally in Kanpur reaches 105
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative tally of the Zika Virus touched 105 on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, according to the district's Chief Health Official. "The health officials with the district administration formed 100 teams which went to each and every house to collect samples for testing," read an official statement.

"A total of 193 samples were collected by the teams on Tuesday taking the total cumulative to 3,960. Also, the source detection team visited 3,777 houses today taking the cumulative tally to 40,238," said CHO, per Dr Nepal Singh. The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the Central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021