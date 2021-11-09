Left Menu

Morocco to end COVID-19 night curfew

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Morocco

Morocco will end a night curfew aimed at combating COVID-19 that it introduced in March 2020 starting from Wednesday, it said on Tuesday, after a fall in cases from the peak during the summer.

Morocco has administered more coronavirus vaccine doses than any other African country, inoculating 24 million people out of a population of 36 million, and has imposed a vaccine pass for travel and access to public places.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

