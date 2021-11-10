French daily new COVID cases set two-month high

France registered 12,476 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest level since Sept. 8, health ministry data showed. The total number of cases now stands at 7.23 million and the sliding seven-day average of new infections rose further to over 8,700.

The closely watched incidence rate - the number of new infections per week per 100,000 people - rose further to 91, the highest since mid-September and now nearly double the official alert level of 50. The government uses the incidence rate to decide on regional and national lockdown measures. In dozens of French departments, children again have to put on masks in school as the incidence rate in their area is above the national average.

