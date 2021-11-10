Left Menu

Bengal to launch house-to-house campaign to identify unvaccinated beneficiaries

The team may also prepare a list of all vulnerable and bedridden unvaccinated persons for inoculating them early, the order added.Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday reported 788 new Covid-19 cases, 185 more than the previous days figure, pushing the tally to 15,99,878, the health department said in a bulletin.The number of fresh cases in the city, which was 149 on Monday, shot up to 202 in the last 24 hours.Twelve more coronavirus patients died, raising the death toll to 19,252.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:25 IST
Bengal to launch house-to-house campaign to identify unvaccinated beneficiaries
  • Country:
  • India

In order to ramp up the vaccination programme against covid-19 further, the West Bengal government has decided to initiate a house-to-house campaign to identify beneficiaries who are yet to be administered the first dose of the vaccine.

This can be done by forming a team of frontline workers who can reach all the families of an area, register all such beneficiaries, create awareness and encourage people to get their dose of vaccine, according to an order issued by the health department on Tuesday.

''This strategy can also be used for mobilising the due beneficiaries of the second dose,'' it added. The team may also prepare a list of all vulnerable and bedridden unvaccinated persons for inoculating them early, the order added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday reported 788 new Covid-19 cases, 185 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 15,99,878, the health department said in a bulletin.

The number of fresh cases in the city, which was 149 on Monday, shot up to 202 in the last 24 hours.

Twelve more coronavirus patients died, raising the death toll to 19,252. Fourteen people had died due to the disease on Monday.

Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for four fatalities each while one death each was reported from Birbhum, Nadia and Jalpaiguri districts, the bulletin added.

In the last 24 hours, 759 recoveries were registered in the state as the discharge rate remained unchanged at 98.30 per cent. Altogether 15,72,711 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The number of active cases also rose slightly to 7,916. It was 7,899 on Monday.

West Bengal in the last 24 hours tested 37,248 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,95,30,766, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 6,54,830 doses of the vaccine were administered pushing the total number of people getting at least one dose of the vaccine to 8,24,84,274, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021