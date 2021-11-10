Pfizer Inc and BioNTech once again requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union drugs regulator is set to authorise the use of two monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients in the coming days, two EU sources told Reuters, in its first approvals of such therapies. * Health workers in England will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 1, Health Minister Sajid Javid said.

* France registered 12,476 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, the highest since Sept. 8, health ministry data showed. * Russia said last week's nationwide workplace shutdown had helped turn the tide of surging COVID-19 cases, even as officials on Tuesday reported the largest one-day death toll of the pandemic so far.

* Latvia, one of the least vaccinated countries in the European Union, is facing its most severe outbreak of COVID-19 yet. AMERICAS

* The U.S. government will buy another $1 billion worth of the COVID-19 pill made by Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the companies said. * Canada authorized the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's, COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years of age and older.

ASIA-PACIFIC * AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail against COVID-19 received its first nod for registration in Australia, the country's medical regulatory body said.

MIDDLE EAST * Israeli health officials will decide behind closed doors on whether to allow child COVID-19 vaccinations.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc applied for European authorization of its vaccine in children aged 6-11 years, weeks after it delayed a similar filing with U.S. regulators.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted a partial clinical hold on late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine within the country. * A Bangladeshi drugmaker will soon begin selling the world's first generic version of Merck's COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which has been touted as a potential game-changer in the fight against the pandemic.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stock indexes retreated from record highs as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while U.S. Treasury yields edged lower.

