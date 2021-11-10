Left Menu

Building collapses in eastern Turkey, some may be trapped

Thirteen other people were rescued earlier and two were being treated in intensive care but were not in critical condition, authorities said.A survivor told the official Anadolu news agency that a wall collapsed on him but he managed to get out with two friends.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:43 IST
Building collapses in eastern Turkey, some may be trapped

Rescue workers in Turkey were searching for people trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed in eastern Turkey.

The governor of Malatya province, Aydin Barus, said 15 people were thought to be in the two-storey building at the time of the collapse on Tuesday but he could not give an exact number for those who remained trapped. He said rescue workers had heard from one person under the rubble and were trying to reach him or her. Thirteen other people were rescued earlier and two were being treated in intensive care but were not in critical condition, authorities said.

A survivor told the official Anadolu news agency that a wall collapsed on him but he managed to get out with two friends. Semseddin Bozdemir said there were 15 to 20 people in the building when he entered.

The cause of the collapse was being investigated. Turkey's emergency agencies dispatched over 260 personnel to the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021