Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca to set up division for vaccines and antibody therapies; California fertility clinic sued for mixing up embryos and more

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech once again requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AstraZeneca to set up division for vaccines and antibody therapies

AstraZeneca is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, to focus on its COVID-19 shot and coronavirus treatments after a series of setbacks during the pandemic. Reuters reported in July that the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021.

California fertility clinic sued for mixing up embryos

A couple sued a California fertility clinic for switching their embryo with another couple's during in vitro fertilization treatment, resulting in each couple giving birth to and raising the other's baby for months before discovering the mistake. In a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, Daphna and Alexander Cardinale accused California Center for Reproductive Health of breach of contract, medical malpractice and negligent infliction of emotional distress, seeking an unspecified amount of money damages.

U.S. government to buy $1 billion more worth of Merck's COVID-19 pill

The U.S. government will buy another $1 billion worth of the COVID-19 pill made by Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the companies said on Tuesday. The government in June agreed to buy 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir for $1.2 billion and is now exercising options to buy 1.4 million more.

U.S. administers 433.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 433,156,393 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 536,665,505 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 432,111,860 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 8 out of 534,086,695 doses delivered.

Biogen probes death of Aduhelm user after brain swelling

Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it was investigating the death of a 75-year-old patient who had taken the company's newly approved Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, adding that it was not yet known whether it was related to the treatment. The drugmaker's shares were down about 1.2% in afternoon trading.

Pfizer, BioNTech again seek U.S. nod for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in all adults

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech once again requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults. The FDA in September had authorized Pfizer's boosters for people aged 65 and above, and other individuals at high risk of being infected because of their jobs, after a panel of advisers to the agency rejected Pfizer's request for authorization of the booster in all individuals aged 16 and above.

Exclusive-Amid spike in cases, EU to shortly approve first COVID antibody drugs - sources

The European Union drugs regulator is set to authorise the use of two monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients in coming days, two EU sources told Reuters, in its first approvals of such therapies. The authorisations would come as the bloc faces a new surge in infections and hospitalisations despite high vaccination levels in many countries.

Climate-linked health risks to rise, COP26 panelists warn

If you thought the COVID pandemic was disruptive and deadly, climate change will be so much worse. So said a slew of panelists Tuesday at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, warning about escalating climate-linked health threats such as disease, heatstroke and air pollution.

Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young children

Moderna Inc on Tuesday applied for European authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6-11 years, weeks after it delayed a similar filing with U.S. regulators. The European Union had in July authorised the vaccine for use in teens aged 12 to 17 years, but several countries including Sweden paused its use for people aged 30 and younger due to rare heart-related side-effects.

