Brazil registers 10,948 new cases of coronavirus and 183 new COVID-19 deaths -health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 03:04 IST
Brazil has had 10,948 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 183 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 21,897,025 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 609,756, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths has fallen below 350, compared to the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

