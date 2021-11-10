Mexico confirms nearly 300 new COVID-19 deaths

Mexico reported 299 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,110, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.

Also Read: Caravan of mostly Central American migrants advance slowly across Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)