Mexico confirms nearly 300 new COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-11-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 05:14 IST
Mexico reported 299 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,110, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.

