Mexico confirms nearly 300 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-11-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 05:14 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico reported 299 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,110, according to health ministry data.
Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.
Also Read: Caravan of mostly Central American migrants advance slowly across Mexico
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
Advertisement