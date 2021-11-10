China reports 54 new coronavirus cases for Nov 9 vs 62 day ago

China reported 54 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 9 compared with 62 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 39 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 43 a day earlier.

China reported 39 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 74 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 9, mainland China had 97,939 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)