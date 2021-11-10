Czechs record highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since March -paper
10-11-2021
Czech authorities recorded 14,539 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday for the highest daily tally since March, the daily Denik N said.
Hospitalisations grew to 3,295, including 462 people in intensive care, in the nation of 10.7 million, the paper said on Wednesday.
