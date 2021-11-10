Vietnam approves India's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin
Vietnam has approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use, the ninth to be endorsed in the country, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.
The government said in July it was seeking to secure 15 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine made by Bharat Biotech.
