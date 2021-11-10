Vietnam to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for population by end-Nov - minister
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:05 IST
Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population against COVID-19, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.
"The fight against the pandemic, however, will continue," Vu Duc Dam told the national assembly, adding people must maintain health protocols.
