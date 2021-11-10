Left Menu

Gujarat: Over 16,000 villages, five cities achieve 100 pc coverage of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:16 IST
Gujarat: Over 16,000 villages, five cities achieve 100 pc coverage of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 16,000 villages and five municipal corporations in Gujarat have inoculated 100 per cent of their eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Patel said the entire eligible population in the cities of Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Junagadh and Rajkot have been administered the first jab of the vaccine. Apart from this, residents of 16,109 out of nearly 18,500 villages have taken the first dose of the vaccine so far, he said, adding that Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Tapi and Mahisagar have also achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose till now.

As per the official figures, Gujarat has around 4.93 crore citizens above the age of 18, who are eligible to take the vaccine against coronavirus.

Nearly 4.50 crore people have received the first dose so far, while 2.71 crore have taken the second dose as well, the minister said.

''In all, the Gujarat government has administered over 7.20 crore doses of the vaccine since the commencement of the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus on January 16,'' Patel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021