Hungary records highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since early April

Hungarian authorities recorded 8,434 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since early April, with new cases again doubling from last week.

Hospitalisations grew to 4,830, including 463 people in intensive care, in the nation of 10 million. In Hungary, 31,619 people have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

