Left Menu

Turkey: Debris from collapsed building cleared after rescues

Workers used excavators to begin clearing debris from the site in eastern Turkey where a two-story building collapsed, injuring 13 people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday.The building, which housed a coffee house and other shops, collapsed in the city of Malatya on Tuesday. The excavation crews were called in after emergency service agencies determined late Tuesday that no one remained inside the collapsed building, Anadolu said.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:27 IST
Turkey: Debris from collapsed building cleared after rescues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Workers used excavators to begin clearing debris from the site in eastern Turkey where a two-story building collapsed, injuring 13 people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday.

The building, which housed a coffee house and other shops, collapsed in the city of Malatya on Tuesday. Turkey's emergency agencies dispatched over 260 personnel to the site.

The 13 people trapped inside all were rescued. Two were in intensive care. The excavation crews were called in after emergency service agencies determined late Tuesday that no one remained inside the collapsed building, Anadolu said. The cause of the collapse was under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021