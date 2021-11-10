Left Menu

Mandaviya to hold meeting with state, UT health ministers Thursday on Covid vaccination

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:11 IST
Mandaviya to hold meeting with state, UT health ministers Thursday on Covid vaccination
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Thursday with health ministers of all states and union territories on taking forward the campaign of 'Har Ghar Dastak' to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of Covid vaccine or are overdue for their second dose.

The meeting would be held virtually in the morning, official sources said on Wednesday.

This is in continuation of the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3 with district magistrates and health officials of over 45 districts across 12 states and union territories where the first dose coverage was less than 50 per cent.

Around 79.2 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 37 per cent of the country's around 94 crore adult population has been administered both the doses, according to health ministry officials.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry has also written to several states and union territories asking them to prioritise administering the second dose to beneficiaries who have not got themselves inoculated with the second shot even after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses, the sources said.

The government recently launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and also those whose second dose is overdue.

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021