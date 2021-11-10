Left Menu

TB patients got unhindered support despite pandemic constraints: MoS Health

The nationwide TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has been launched in this regard. Mentioning the introduction of newer anti-TB drugs, newer regimens and programmes, Pawar appreciated the research and development efforts to combat TB.The session focused on five pillars -- improving case detection, improving treatment adherence, evolving ways to converge with other social welfare programmes, utilising and refining private sector engagement and finally integration of NTEP within our health system for accelerating TB eradication in the country, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:46 IST
TB patients got unhindered support despite pandemic constraints: MoS Health
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, India has managed to scale up access to free rapid molecular diagnostics and treatment for tuberculosis while financial and nutritional support to affected patients continued without any hindrance, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday.

Efforts made by the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) led to significant improvements in time-to-diagnosis, treatment adherence, and outcomes, Pawar said as she chaired the brainstorming session on ''Strategies for Ending TB by 2025'', a Health Ministry statement said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to eliminate TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of 2030, Pawar said, ''We have a mere 37 months before the deadline to end TB in the country. We need to shift gears and come up with innovative solutions to make up for the setbacks due to COVID-19 and move beyond.'' As proper diagnosis and prompt treatment are key to TB elimination, the NTEP is working towards accelerating universal TB care coverage and preventive services in the country.

TB preventive treatment has been prioritized under the pillar of "Prevent" in the National Strategic Plan to End TB, Pawar said.

Scaling up TB preventive treatment and at the same time decentralizing it to bring services closer to patients, are of utmost importance to break the chain of transmission and breakdown of those with TB infection into full-blown TB disease, she said.

Highlighting the Union government's efforts for TB eradication, she added, ''TB has now been made an essential part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care and is integrated with Ayushman Bharat scheme. Our aim is to detect cases early and prevent the emergence of new cases of TB by expanding TB care through the engagement of various stakeholders, including the community. The nationwide 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' has been launched in this regard." Mentioning the introduction of newer anti-TB drugs, newer regimens, and programs, Pawar appreciated the research and development efforts to combat TB.

The session focused on five pillars -- improving case detection, improving treatment adherence, evolving ways to converge with other social welfare programs, utilizing and refining private sector engagement, and finally integration of NTEP within our health system for accelerate TB eradication in the country, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021