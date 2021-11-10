Health News Roundup: EU to decide on Moderna's COVID-19 shot for younger kids in two months; Roche executive says Alzheimer's drug price will be competitive and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU to decide on Moderna's COVID-19 shot for younger kids in two months

The European Union's drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years, it said on Wednesday, after the U.S. drugmaker sought approval. "The current timeline for evaluation foresees an opinion in approximately 2 months, unless supplementary information or analysis is needed," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

Roche executive says Alzheimer's drug price will be competitive

Roche Holding AG, still months away from seeking regulatory approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug, is already taking aim at rival Biogen Inc's Aduhelm, saying that its medication would be priced competitively. Bill Anderson, head of pharmaceuticals at Roche, did not provide pricing details for the company's treatment for the lethal brain-wasting disease, but indicated in an interview that it could be priced as much as 30% below Aduhelm's $56,000-a-year cost.

Russian COVID-19 deaths hit new record, some hospitals low on oxygen

Russia on Wednesday reported a record 1,239 deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, just days after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus. The government coronavirus task force also reported 38,058 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,927 in Moscow, in the past 24 hours.

South Korea urges COVID-19 booster shots, as severe cases hit record

South Korea encouraged its citizens to take COVID-19 booster shots on Wednesday, as more of the elderly fell ill and reported vaccine breakthrough infections, driving serious and critical cases to a record. Severe coronavirus cases jumped from the mid-300s in October to 460 on Wednesday, official data showed. Of the severely ill patients, more than 82% were aged 60 and older.

Thailand offers COVID-19 vaccines to migrant workers

Thailand will set aside up to 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for foreign workers as it prepares to welcome them back to the country to help ease a labour shortage, a government minister said on Wednesday. The government plans to allow workers from neighbouring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos to re-enter the country beginning next month and fill up shortages in big exporting industries such as food and rubber production.

Germany recommends only Biontech/Pfizer vaccine for people under 30

Germany's vaccine advisory committee recommends people under 30 be vaccinated only with the Biontech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as it showed a lower number of heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna vaccination, it said on Wednesday. The committee, known as STIKO, also recommended that pregnant women, independent of their age, be inoculated only with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine as well.

Pfizer seeks FDA nod for COVID vaccine boosters for U.S. adults

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech on Tuesday requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults, presenting recent data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages. Over the past several months, the FDA has authorized Pfizer's boosters for people who are immunocompromised, those who are aged 65 and above, all people at high risk of severe disease, and people who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Valneva shares soar on EU deal for COVID-19 vaccine

French vaccines company Valneva's share price jumped more than 20% on Wednesday after it won European Commission approval for a deal under which it would supply up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate over two years. The eighth such deal by the European Union's executive body in the fight against rising infections is a welcome boost for Valneva as it negotiates what has been a bumpy road for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Czechs record highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since March

Czech authorities recorded 14,539 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since mid-March and close to all-time highs seen in January, health ministry data showed, as a vaccinations campaign started. The outgoing government of Prime Minster Andrej Babis has rejected imposing a lockdown or similar restrictions despite the numbers growing steadily in recent weeks, saying vaccinations were the way to tame the fresh wave of the pandemic.

Aucklanders return to malls as New Zealand eases lockdown in biggest city

Shops and malls in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland flung their doors open for the first time in three months on Wednesday as the city, which is at the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, gradually reopened. Retail stores filled up within hours of reopening due to pent up demand while some shoppers reportedly queued up outside malls overnight to take advantage of early bird offers at some stores.

