Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Russian COVID-19 deaths hit new record

Russia reported on Wednesday a record 1,239 deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, just days after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus. The government coronavirus task force also reported 38,058 new infections, including 3,927 in Moscow, in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Mikhail Murashko told parliament that oxygen reserves at hospitals in 12 of Russia's regions would last for two days or fewer, unless they were replenished. Germany incidence rate highest since start of pandemic

Germany's Robert Koch Institute public health authority reported 39,676 new COVID-19 cases, a record for the third day in a row. The total number of deaths increased by 236 to 96,963. It also reported a rise in the coronavirus seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - to the highest level since the start of the pandemic, also a record for the third day in a row.

Meanwhile, Czech authorities recorded 14,539 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily tally since mid-March and close to all-time highs seen in January. EU signs COVID-19 vaccine deal with France's Valneva

French company Valneva's shares jumped more than 20% after it won approval from the European Commission for a deal under which it would supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001, its inactivated vaccine candidate, over two years. Valneva is hoping its candidate, which uses more traditional technology than the mRNA vaccines, could be a more reassuring option for Europeans still reluctant to be immunised.

"The Valneva vaccine adds another option to our broad portfolio, once it is proven to be safe and effective by the European Medicines Agency," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said. Thailand offers COVID-19 vaccines to migrant workers

Thailand is to set aside up to 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for foreign workers as it prepares to welcome them back to help ease a labour shortage, a government minister said. The government plans to allow workers from neighbouring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos to re-enter the country beginning next month to fill shortages in big exporting industries such as food and rubber production.

Workers will be placed in a two-week quarantine and during that time the vaccines will be administered, Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said. They will also be tested for COVID-19. India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks

India could resume deliveries of COVID-19 shots to global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX in a few weeks for the first time since April, two health industry sources said, ending a suspension of supplies that has hurt poor countries. The World Health Organization, which co-leads COVAX, has been urging India to restart supplies for the programme, especially after it sent about 4 million doses to its neighbours and partners in October.

Aucklanders return to malls as New Zealand eases lockdown Shops and malls in New Zealand's biggest city of Auckland opened their doors for the first time in three months on Wednesday as the epicentre of the country's outbreak gradually reopens. Libraries, museums and zoos were also allowed to reopen but the hospitality sector remains shut.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the city will move into a new "traffic-light" system to manage outbreaks rather than lockdowns once 90% of Aucklanders have been fully vaccinated. About 84% of Aucklanders have had a second doses. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Alison Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)

