Left Menu

Mumbai records 347 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

It had reported 279 COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.There are now 2,761 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as 363 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.The total of recovered patients rose to 7,36,947.As many as 38,661 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,17,54,729.There are 15 sealed buildings in the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:40 IST
Mumbai records 347 COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 347 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities.

It took the caseload in the financial capital of the country to 7,58,536 and death toll to 16,285, a civic official said.

After a gap of three days, the city logged more than 300 new COVID-19 cases. It had reported 279 COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.

There are now 2,761 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as 363 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.

The total of recovered patients rose to 7,36,947.

As many as 38,661 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,17,54,729.

There are 15 sealed buildings in the city. Buildings are sealed when five or more COVID-19 patients are found on the premises.

The average recovery rate of the city is 97 per cent.

The average case doubling rate or the period during which cases double is 2,178 days.

The average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent for the period between November 3 to 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021