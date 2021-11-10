3 more Zika virus-positive cases in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, total active cases 91
Three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday. Active Zika cases in Kanpur now stand at 91.
A total of 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus, according to updates from the health department. Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city, as per government sources.
Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aedes
- Kanpur
- Uttar
- Zika virus
- Zika
- Yogi Adityanath
ALSO READ
Kanpur: People advised not to visit Ganga ghats as water level rises
Kanpur Zika virus patient stable, samples of 22 contacts negative
Uttarakhand: SDRF retrieves bodies of 5 trekkers, 1 still missing
Uttarakhand rains: Death toll climbs to 76, five people missing
Death of Kanpur trader: SC seeks Centre, UP govt. replies on plea of widow for CBI probe