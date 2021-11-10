Left Menu

Three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:09 IST
3 more Zika virus-positive cases in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, total active cases 91
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday. Active Zika cases in Kanpur now stand at 91.

A total of 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus, according to updates from the health department. Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city, as per government sources.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

