Left Menu

Mumbai's tally of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses crosses 1.5 crore: BMC

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the financial capital crossed 1.5 crore on Wednesday, the city civic body said.A total of 1,50,67,883 doses, including the first and the second doses, have been administered so far in Mumbai till 6.30 pm on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:21 IST
Mumbai's tally of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses crosses 1.5 crore: BMC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the financial capital crossed 1.5 crore on Wednesday, the city civic body said.

A total of 1,50,67,883 doses, including the first and the second doses, have been administered so far in Mumbai till 6.30 pm on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The milestone of administering 50 lakh jabs in Mumbai was achieved on June 26 and the feat of administering one core jabs was achieved on September 4, 2021, it said. However, about 92,36,500 eligible citizens are yet to be vaccinated (with both doses) in the jurisdiction of the BMC. Of them, 92,04,950 citizens or 99 per cent have taken the first jab. A total of 58,62,933 citizens have taken the second dose of vaccine till 6:30 PM on Wednesday.

The 1.5 crore vaccine doses include the jabs administered at vaccinations centres run by the BMC, the state government and private facilities.

In Mumbai, the vaccination drive began on January 16. Initially, health workers were inoculated. Gradually, frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 years and citizens in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities, citizens above 45 years of age were covered. The people in the age group of 18 to 45 years became eligible for vaccination on May 1, 2021. As of Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload and the death toll stood at 7,58,536 and 16,285, respectively, a civic official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021