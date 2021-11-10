Left Menu

Collector chooses govt hospital for childbirth, sets an example

Hyderabad, Nov 10 PTI A Collector in Telangana chose a government hospital instead of a private hospital in the State to have his wife delivered of a baby.The Collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Anudeep Durishetty was blessed with a boy baby on Wednesday and received appreciation for preferring a State-run hospital over a private facility to have his baby delivered, official sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:27 IST
Collector chooses govt hospital for childbirth, sets an example
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI): A Collector in Telangana chose a government hospital instead of a private hospital in the State to have his wife delivered of a baby.

The Collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Anudeep Durishetty was blessed with a boy baby on Wednesday and received appreciation for preferring a State-run hospital over a private facility to have his baby delivered, official sources said. Among those who extending their appreciation were State Health Minister T Harish Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. ''Warmest Congratulations to @Collector_BDD & his wife. I hope both the mother & the child are doing well. It gives us immense pride to see how under the able leadership of CM KCR Garu, state medical infrastructure has proven to be the first choice of people,'' Harish Rao tweeted. Durishetty was topper in the country in the 2017 civil services examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021