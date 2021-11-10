Left Menu

UK records 39,329 new COVID cases, 214 more deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 39,329 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 214 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 33,117 cases and 262 deaths reported on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

