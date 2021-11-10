Italy reports 60 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,891 new cases
Italy reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 68 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,891 from 6,032. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 423 from a previous 421. Some 487,618 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 645,689, the health ministry said.
Italy has registered 132,551 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.83 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,447 on Wednesday, up from 3,436 a day earlier. There were 34 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 52 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 423 from a previous 421.
