Left Menu

Italy reports 60 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,891 new cases

Italy reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 68 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,891 from 6,032. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 423 from a previous 421. Some 487,618 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 645,689, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:56 IST
Italy reports 60 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,891 new cases
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 68 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,891 from 6,032. Italy has registered 132,551 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.83 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,447 on Wednesday, up from 3,436 a day earlier. There were 34 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 52 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 423 from a previous 421.

Some 487,618 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 645,689, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021