Delhi witnesses slight spurt in COVID-19; logs 54 new cases

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a slight spurt in COVID-19 cases as it reported 54 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a slight spurt in COVID-19 cases as it reported 54 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. As per the Delhi health bulletin, the active caseload in the national capital now stands at 388 while the positivity rate increased to 0.9 per cent.

For the 19th consecutive day today, no Covid deaths were reported. With this, the death toll due to the disease and the case fatality rate in Delhi stands fixed at 25,091 and 1.74 per cent respectively. As many as 15 people have also recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,14,751.

The bulletin said 2,98,72,449 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far, including 45,408 RT-PCR tests and 12,492 rapid antigen tests done in the last 24 hours. With 85,198 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, a total of 2,09,06,721 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

