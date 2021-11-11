Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 434.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Israel pandemic advisory panel backs COVID vaccine for young children and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

In pandemic, Americas also facing crisis in routine vaccines -health group

The Americas is facing an impending crisis in routine vaccinations because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, and vaccinations against COVID are behind where they should be. Vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, influenza, whooping cough, tetanus and other illnesses are all likely to increase if immunizations fall, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during the group's weekly press conference.

U.S. administers 434.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 434,486,889 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 541,361,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 433,156,393 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 9 out of the 536,665,505 doses delivered.

Israel pandemic advisory panel backs COVID vaccine for young children

Israel's pandemic advisory board on Wednesday backed administering Pfizer's and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to children age 5-11, health officials said, as a fourth wave of infections subsides nationwide. The Health Ministry is widely expected to accept the panel's recommendation and begin rolling out the shots this month.

UK researchers identify T-cell targets for future COVID vaccines

British researchers said on Wednesday they had identified proteins in the coronavirus that are recognised by T-cells of people who are exposed to the virus but resist infection, possibly providing a new target for vaccine developers. Immunity against COVID-19 is a complex picture, and while there is evidence of waning antibody levels six months after vaccination, T-cells are also believed to play a vital role in providing protection.

China's CanSino requests emergency use approval for vaccine in Brazil

China's CanSino Biologics Inc has applied for emergency use authorization in Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday. Anvisa canceled an earlier request from CanSino in June after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative Belcher Farmaceutica Ltda.

World at risk of measles outbreaks as COVID-19 disrupts infant shots, report says

The risk of measles outbreaks is high after more than 22 million infants missed their first vaccine doses during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned. Reported measles cases fell by more than 80% last year compared with 2019, but a higher number of children missing their vaccine doses leaves them vulnerable, a joint report by the WHO and the U.S. CDC showed on Wednesday.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Americas is facing an impending crisis in routine vaccinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization said, and vaccinations against the coronavirus are behind where they should be. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine patent dispute headed to court - U.S. NIH head says

U.S. National Institutes of Health scientists played "a major role" in developing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine and the agency intends to defend its claim as co-owner of patents on the shot, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Reuters on Wednesday. In a story first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday, Moderna excluded three NIH scientists as co-inventors of a central patent for the company's multibillion-dollar COVID-19 vaccine in its application filed in July.

U.S. brokers J&J-COVAX deal to send vaccines to conflict zones -Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and the COVAX vaccine-sharing program for the delivery of the company's COVID-19 vaccine to people living in conflict zones. He announced the agreement at the opening of a virtual meeting of global foreign ministers convened by Washington on the COVID-19 pandemic.

France experiencing start of fifth wave of COVID epidemic - minister

France is at the beginning of a fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday. "Several neighboring countries are already in a fifth wave of the COVID epidemic, what we are experiencing in France clearly looks like the beginning of a fifth wave," Veran said on TF1 television, adding the circulation of the virus was accelerating.

