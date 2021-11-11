Left Menu

Mexico reports 264 new COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-11-2021 04:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 04:56 IST
Mexico reported 264 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,374, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.

