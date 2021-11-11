Left Menu

India conducts over 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs

Over 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 08:58 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. With 11,89,470 samples tested on Wednesday, India has so far conducted 61,99,02,064 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 11,466 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's infection tally to 3,43,88,579. With this, the active caseload in the country presently stands at 1,39,683 which is the lowest in 264 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

