Health News Roundup: Ontario suspends easing of COVID-19 capacity limits out of 'abundance of caution'; World at risk of measles outbreaks as COVID-19 disrupts infant shots, report says and more

Ontario suspends easing of COVID-19 capacity limits out of 'abundance of caution'

Political leaders in Ontario, Canada have suspended a plan to lift restrictions on the number of people who can congregate in restaurants, bars, and other settings, saying a cautious approach was needed with a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Ontario government officials had set Nov. 15 as the date they would lift capacity limits in so-called "high-risk settings" that also include nightclubs, dance halls, and strip clubs.

World at risk of measles outbreaks as COVID-19 disrupts infant shots, report says

The risk of measles outbreaks is high after more than 22 million infants missed their first vaccine doses during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned. Reported measles cases fell by more than 80% last year compared with 2019, but a higher number of children missing their vaccine doses leaves them vulnerable, a joint report by the WHO and the U.S. CDC showed on Wednesday.

Jury orders Bayer to pay $62 million over contaminated U.S. school building

A U.S. jury on Wednesday ordered Bayer AG to pay $62 million to students and others who say they were exposed to toxic chemicals made by the company's predecessor, Monsanto Co, in a school building in Washington state. The verdict was the second against Bayer over polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, at the Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington.

Judge overrules Texas governor's ban on mask mandates in schools

A federal judge overruled Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates in schools, clearing the path for districts to issue their own rules. Judge Lee Yeakel of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled the governor's order violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark 1990 federal law that includes protections for students with special needs. In his ruling, Yeakel said the executive order put children with disabilities at risk.

China's CanSino requests emergency use approval for vaccine in Brazil

China's CanSino Biologics Inc has applied for emergency use authorization in Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday. Anvisa canceled an earlier request from CanSino in June after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative Belcher Farmaceutica Ltda.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Americas is facing an impending crisis in routine vaccinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization said, and vaccinations against the coronavirus are behind where they should be. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine patent dispute headed to court, U.S. NIH head says

U.S. National Institutes of Health scientists played "a major role" in developing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine and the agency intends to defend its claim as co-owner of patents on the shot, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Reuters on Wednesday. In a story first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday, Moderna excluded three NIH scientists as co-inventors of a central patent for the company's multibillion-dollar COVID-19 vaccine in its application filed in July.

Sleep apnea severity linked to COVID-19 outcomes

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Severe sleep apnea tied to severe COVID-19

Ten states sue Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. health workers

Ten Republican state attorneys general sued on Wednesday to stop the Biden administration's requirement that millions of U.S. health workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying it would worsen staff shortages. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said last Thursday he will enforce the mandate starting Jan. 4.

France experiencing start of fifth wave of COVID epidemic - minister

France is at the beginning of a fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday. "Several neighboring countries are already in a fifth wave of the COVID epidemic, what we are experiencing in France clearly looks like the beginning of a fifth wave," Veran said on TF1 television, adding the circulation of the virus was accelerating.

