Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hover near record high

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Thursday reported 1,237 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll recorded the previous day, amid a nationwide surge in cases.

The government coronavirus task force said it had recorded 40,759 new infections nationwide, down from a record tally of 41,335 on Saturday.

