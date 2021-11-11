Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hover near record high
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Thursday reported 1,237 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll recorded the previous day, amid a nationwide surge in cases.
The government coronavirus task force said it had recorded 40,759 new infections nationwide, down from a record tally of 41,335 on Saturday.
Also Read: Russia reports record COVID-19 daily death toll
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement